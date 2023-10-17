Advertise
Alabama Power shares energy-saving tips for fall


Alabama Power recommends people set their home at 78 degrees in the summer and 68 degrees in the winter.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many people feel the need to adjust their thermostat multiple times a day this time of year, something that could negatively affect their electricity bills.

“In general, heating and cooling costs are a customer’s number one expense on their bill,” said Alabama Power spokesman Mike Jordan.

The company recommends people set their home at 78 degrees in the summer and 68 degrees in the winter.

With the fluctuating fall weather, Alabama Power says people should pick a comfortable temperature and stay consistent. Technology, like a programmable thermostat, can make this process easier.

Over the next few months, El Nino is expected to produce wetter than normal weather for Alabama through the winter. Temperatures will likely be near or slightly below normal.

Alabama Power says now is the time to prepare for the colder months.

Jordan recommended people inspect the seals on their home’s doors and windows, saying, “Maybe the weather stripping has been torn, maybe it’s cracked, maybe it doesn’t exist anymore.”

Alabama Power also shared the following tips:

  • Open curtains and blinds to allow the sun to heat the home.
  • Wear more layers inside to prevent overly relying on the heater.
  • Close the damper on the fireplace to keep the warm air inside.

Alabama Power says people should get their chimneys serviced now before lighting the first fire of the season. It makes the home more efficient and reduces fire risks.

Alabama Power offers programs on home energy efficiency.

