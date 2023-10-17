Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA to release body cam footage to Steve Perkins’ family legal team

The family’s spokesperson, Dr. Brenton Lipscomb, confirmed that ALEA will release the body camera footage to the family’s legal representative on Tuesday.
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The legal team for the family of a man who was shot and killed by Decatur Police on Sept. 29 will be able to view the body camera footage from that fatal night on Tuesday.

Stephen Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur Police officers outside of his home in the early hours on Sept. 29.

Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement

The family’s spokesperson, Dr. Brenton Lipscomb, confirmed that ALEA will release the body camera footage to the family’s legal representative, Lee Merritt, on Tuesday.

Dr. Lipscomb called for the release of the body cam footage on Oct. 10 and demanded the video’s release to the family by Oct. 16.

Dr. Lipscomb

Previous coverage:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD says it will, along with Alabama National Fair organizers, debrief the incident and...
MPD: No weapons used in Saturday ‘incident’ at Alabama National Fair
Missing Tallassee man found in Indiana
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Anthony Jones, 58, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of...
Man arrested after Saturday Montgomery homicide
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Morning Smile: Alabama man wins lottery in Florida
WSFA 12 News sponsors 2023 Fraud Summit
2023 Fraud Summit happening today in Montgomery
Alabama Power recommends people set their home at 78 degrees in the summer and 68 degrees in...
Alabama Power shares energy-saving tips for fall
Alabama Power shares energy-saving tips for fall
Alabama Power shares energy-saving tips for fall