Annual Holiday Market returns to Montgomery this week

12 Talk: 35th annual Holiday Market in Montgomery
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you’re looking for decorations or gifts for the holidays, a popular one-stop shop returns to Montgomery this week.

The Junior League of Montgomery’s annual Holiday Market will be at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. there will be a preview party on Wednesday, but the doors will be open for everyone Thursday through Saturday.

Tickets are required for admission. Ticket sales and the market’s schedule and information can be found here.

