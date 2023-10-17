Annual Holiday Market returns to Montgomery this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you’re looking for decorations or gifts for the holidays, a popular one-stop shop returns to Montgomery this week.

The Junior League of Montgomery’s annual Holiday Market will be at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. there will be a preview party on Wednesday, but the doors will be open for everyone Thursday through Saturday.

Tickets are required for admission. Ticket sales and the market’s schedule and information can be found here.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.