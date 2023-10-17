Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected

Steve Perkins
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An attorney representing the family of a man who was shot and killed by Decatur Police said the family has not yet seen the body camera video of the incident they expected to see on Tuesday.

Stephen Perkins was killed on Sept. 29 after police said he had a gun. Officers said they had been called to Perkins’ home by a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess Perkins’ truck.

Cannon Lambert Sr. is an attorney representing the Perkins family. He said there was an “understanding” that the Perkins family would be allowed on Tuesday to view body camera footage from the night Perkins died.

“Unfortunately it did not happen,” Lambert said.

Lambert said once the family arrived to view the video on Tuesday, they were met by someone from ALEA who told them they had to fill out a request form to view the video. The family did so and is now waiting for troopers to approve their request.

Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement

The family’s spokesperson, Dr. Brenton Lipscomb, said on Monday that ALEA would release the body camera footage to the family’s legal representative, Lee Merritt, on Tuesday. This came after Dr. Lipscomb called for the release of the body cam footage on Oct. 10 and demanded the video’s release to the family by Oct. 16.

Previous coverage:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD says it will, along with Alabama National Fair organizers, debrief the incident and...
MPD: No weapons used in Saturday ‘incident’ at Alabama National Fair
Missing Tallassee man found in Indiana
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Anthony Jones, 58, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of...
Man arrested after Saturday Montgomery homicide
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Fall is here and that means events and activities around our area are kicking off.
2023 pumpkin patches, fall events across central Alabama
WSFA 12 News will air a special edition of Alabama Live! on Wednesday in honor of Breast Cancer...
Alabama Live! to focus on breast cancer awareness Wednesday
A death investigation is underway in Morgan County
Death investigation underway in Decatur after baby found dead in dumpster
A well-known meteor shower will peak in the night sky this weekend here in Alabama
October’s premiere meteor shower to peak this weekend