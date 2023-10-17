Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Car seen on video going airborne into canal

The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - A homeowner’s surveillance video caught a car, apparently traveling fast, going airborne and landing in a canal.

Neighbors told WBBH the car, described as a Dodge Challenger, came close to hitting a child in a yard Sunday morning, and the video shows the child reacting to the crash.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, WINK reported.

Police said the driver had been racing a Mercedes but hit the brakes too late, hit a palm tree and crashed into the canal.

A homeowner, the grandparent of the child who was put in harm’s way by the crash, came to the aid of the driver, who had to be cut out of the car, according to WINK.

It is not known if the driver has been charged.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD says it will, along with Alabama National Fair organizers, debrief the incident and...
MPD: No weapons used in Saturday ‘incident’ at Alabama National Fair
Missing Tallassee man found in Indiana
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Anthony Jones, 58, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of...
Man arrested after Saturday Montgomery homicide
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Voting is underway in the House to elect a new speaker as Republicans nominate Jordan
Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to death of baby delivered after mother injured in shooting, officials say
Meiko is a very likeable and huggable candidate.
Meet Meiko the malamute running for mayor
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Israel bombs Gaza region where civilians were told to seek refuge, as mediators try to unlock aid