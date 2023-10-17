Death investigation underway in Decatur after baby found dead in dumpster

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after a deceased baby was found in a dumpster in Decatur on Tuesday morning.

According to the Decatur Police Department, at approximately 9 a.m. members of the Criminal Investigation Division were dispatched to Wally World Mini Mart, located at 2505 Point Mallard Drive SE, after receiving information about the possibility of human remains being located in a dumpster.

Police say, upon arrival, Investigators found a deceased newborn baby inside of a dumpster on the property.

The baby was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Decatur Police says this is an active criminal investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.