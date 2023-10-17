Advertise
Easter Seals' hippotherapy helps kids with disabilities

Easter Seals is changing the lives of children with disabilities through its hippotherapy...
Easter Seals is changing the lives of children with disabilities through its hippotherapy program.(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Easter Seals is changing the lives of children with disabilities through its hippotherapy program.

“It’s really fun. The kids don’t know that they are in therapy when they are out here playing on a horse,” said riding instructor Anne Duncan.

One child was nonverbal up until three weeks ago.

Her breakthrough was the result of this special program.

“Her first word was on the back of the horse, and she said ‘whoa’, and we had been prompting her to say ‘whoa’ for weeks and weeks,” said Duncan.

Hippotherapy is the use of horses to help children reach their therapy goals.

Eight kids are taking advantage of it in Montgomery.

Each 30-minute session is catered to their goals, whether it be improving speech or range of motion.

“The three-dimensional movement of the horse’s gate is the only thing that exactly replicates the human walk. There is no piece of equipment that can do that, so riders that have issues with proprioception or the vestibular system, when they sit on a horse, it plugs them in to that typical gate that you and I have,” Duncan said.

Parents often say they can see a difference after just one class.

“He saw a familiar face, he was very comfortable, and the staff made it very comfortable for him. It was actually a smooth transition surprisingly,” said parent Tametria Dantzler.

The eight-week program is one of few in Alabama, something Duncan says needs to change.

“There is a tremendously long waiting list to get services if you have a child with autism. We really do need more services in the area. We need more programs that can catch children when they are young and when the early intervention is so important,” said Duncan.

This program is usually covered by insurance, but it costs Easter Seals around $8,000 to put on the hippotherapy program.

Click here to donate or learn more about the program and Easter Seals.

