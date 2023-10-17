Man convicted in deadly 2017 roadway shooting in Alexander City

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, a Tallapoosa County jury convicted a man of a deadly crime committed in 2017.

Court records and 5th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest confirm the capital murder conviction of Nicholas Seth Harrison, 27. Circuit Judge William Whorton sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say Harrison was 21 when the deadly shots were fired on Sept. 19, 2017. Investigators say Harrison was driving on Highway 280 West in Alexander City when he pulled up beside and other vehicle and fired multiple shots into it, killing 21-year-old Denzel Pope.

While the motive is not clear from the court records, police at the time said the shooting was premeditated.

Harrison was indicted and convicted on two counts of capital murder. One was for firing into an occupied vehicle, while the other was for firing while inside a vehicle.

Segrest said this is the first capital murder conviction in the Alexander City division since 1996 when Tony Barksdale was convicted of killing Julie Rhodes.

