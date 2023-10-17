October’s premiere meteor shower peaks this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known meteor shower will peak in the night sky this weekend here in Alabama and all across the U.S. The Orionid meteor shower always occurs during the fall, with its peak occurring in late October.

The meteors you’ll see are actually dust particles that break off from Halley’s Comet! Yes, the same Halley’s Comet most of us have heard of at some point or another in school.

As Earth passes through the debris left behind by Halley’s Comet you get numerous quick-moving meteors. The best chance of seeing multiple meteors in a short period of time will be this weekend, October 21-22.

Both Friday night and Saturday night will feature solid showings. The absolute peak, though, is technically Saturday night between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. That’s when 10 to as many as 20 meteors can be seen each hour.

There may not be quite as many meteors zipping across the sky, but I’d circle Friday night on the calendar because Mother Nature may get in the way Saturday night. That’s because cloud cover may increase late Saturday afternoon.

Stay tuned for more updates on the weekend cloud cover forecast throughout the week.

The constellation Orion is where the meteors will appear to emanate from with this shower. That constellation will be in the southeastern sky after midnight both Friday night and Saturday night.

However, you do not need to locate Orion because the meteors will appear all across the night sky. You’ll notice their movement is rather fast, which could lead to those really cool trains of color that appear in the wake of passing meteors.

The Orionids can also produce very bright meteors, known as fireballs. Be on the lookout for those if you plan on venturing out either night this weekend. Those are the ones that lead to incredible photos.

If viewing the Orionids is something you’d like to do, here are my recommendations:

Head out to a very dark place away from city lights

Make sure you have an open view in all directions

Give your eyes 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness without checking your phone

Take blankets and chairs to be comfortable

Be patient and know that you won’t see 10-20 meteors every single hour

Continue checking back to get updates on the cloud cover forecast

