Opelika police searching for missing man last seen on Oct. 12

Ricky Montel Johnson
Ricky Montel Johnson(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a man 45-year-old man last seen on Oct. 12. They are asking for community assistance in this missing person’s search.

According to law enforcement, Ricky Montel Johnson was believed to have left his house on Oct. 12 in his gray 2010 Nissan Altima, traveling in an unknown direction.

Johnson was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts with his hair styled in short twists. He also is described as having a tattoo of “1978″ on his wrist.

Police say Johnson may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety.

Anyone with information on this missing person should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

