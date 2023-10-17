Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ozark native eyeing World Long Drive Championship

Carroll High School grad Sam Judah enters the event ranked 16th out of 128 players competing.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A Carroll High School graduate is competing in the open division of the World Long Drive Championship.

Sam Judah will compete at the Bobby Jones Golf course in Atlanta to conclude the 2023 WLD season.

He enters as the 16th ranked player out of 128 players competing and will be a two-seed entering day one.

He’s in just his second year competing for the World Long Drive Championship. He has a personal best of 450-yard drive and looks to win it all.

“In a year to pull off a stunt like that would be insane all the training,” said Judah. “I’ve gained 29 miles an hour speed in the past year and a half from all the hard work and training. So, winning it would be insane, it’s a tough uphill climb with the competitors that are in it. It’s going to be a slugfest but man it would feel amazing to come out on top.”

Judah will hit at 11:30 central time on Wednesday as he looks to advance through the five-day championship.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD says it will, along with Alabama National Fair organizers, debrief the incident and...
MPD: No weapons used in Saturday ‘incident’ at Alabama National Fair
Missing Tallassee man found in Indiana
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Anthony Jones, 58, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of...
Man arrested after Saturday Montgomery homicide
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Week 8 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced
Week 8 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced
Week 8 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced
Washington State fans and players celebrate on the field after the team won an NCAA college...
College athletes are fighting to get a cut from the billions they generate in media rights deals
Stillman College will begin competition in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference in 2024.
Stillman College to join the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference in 2024