Warming up with some late week rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures continue to rebound as the week moves along, with highs around 70 today under mainly sunny skies. Mainly sunny skies will be around again tomorrow with highs in the middle 70s.

Highs will continue to top out in the middle 70s for most locations through the weekend and into next week. Despite the warmer temperatures in the mid-70s, we are still below the normal of about 80 degrees.

Highs will generally be in the middle 70s. (WSFA 12 News)

Nighttime temperatures will continue to be cool and comfortable in the upper 40s to lower 50s most nights. The exceptions to that rule will be tonight and Thursday night. Lows tonight will likely bottom out in the middle 40s, and lows Thursday night should stay in the upper 50s.

After plenty of sun today and tomorrow there will be an increase in cloud cover Thursday. That will be out ahead of a pair of cold fronts set to come through Friday and Saturday. It will stay dry Thursday before scattered showers and a few storms Thursday night and Friday.

We don’t see a risk of severe weather or widespread heavy rainfall with this system. Some downpours and embedded thunder and lightning are very much possible though.

Showers and storms are possible Thursday night and Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Any rain will clear before high school football games Friday evening. The weekend will then be very nice with mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly cloudy skies Sunday. High temperatures will generally be in the middle 70s despite the passage of the two cold fronts.

While not as breezy as yesterday, there is potential for things to be a bit breezy once again Friday and Saturday depending on how things come together with our next system. Right now it looks like wind speeds each day will be 10 to 15 mph.

A good deal of sunshine will be around early next week with temperatures in the middle to even upper 70s. Through next week there is really no sign of a legitimate rain chance.

