Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Warming up with some late week rain

Highs will reach the 70s each afternoon starting today
Tyler's Tuesday morning forecast
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures continue to rebound as the week moves along, with highs around 70 today under mainly sunny skies. Mainly sunny skies will be around again tomorrow with highs in the middle 70s.

Highs will continue to top out in the middle 70s for most locations through the weekend and into next week. Despite the warmer temperatures in the mid-70s, we are still below the normal of about 80 degrees.

Highs will generally be in the middle 70s.
Highs will generally be in the middle 70s.(WSFA 12 News)

Nighttime temperatures will continue to be cool and comfortable in the upper 40s to lower 50s most nights. The exceptions to that rule will be tonight and Thursday night. Lows tonight will likely bottom out in the middle 40s, and lows Thursday night should stay in the upper 50s.

After plenty of sun today and tomorrow there will be an increase in cloud cover Thursday. That will be out ahead of a pair of cold fronts set to come through Friday and Saturday. It will stay dry Thursday before scattered showers and a few storms Thursday night and Friday.

We don’t see a risk of severe weather or widespread heavy rainfall with this system. Some downpours and embedded thunder and lightning are very much possible though.

Showers and storms are possible Thursday night and Friday.
Showers and storms are possible Thursday night and Friday.(WSFA 12 News)

Any rain will clear before high school football games Friday evening. The weekend will then be very nice with mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly cloudy skies Sunday. High temperatures will generally be in the middle 70s despite the passage of the two cold fronts.

While not as breezy as yesterday, there is potential for things to be a bit breezy once again Friday and Saturday depending on how things come together with our next system. Right now it looks like wind speeds each day will be 10 to 15 mph.

A good deal of sunshine will be around early next week with temperatures in the middle to even upper 70s. Through next week there is really no sign of a legitimate rain chance.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD says it will, along with Alabama National Fair organizers, debrief the incident and...
MPD: No weapons used in Saturday ‘incident’ at Alabama National Fair
Missing Tallassee man found in Indiana
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Anthony Jones, 58, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of...
Man arrested after Saturday Montgomery homicide
An inmate at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility was stabbed to death Sunday morning,...
Inmate’s death being investigated as a homicide

Latest News

Tyler's Tuesday morning forecast
Tyler's Tuesday morning forecast
Seasonable 70s with more sunny days ahead... our next chance of rain arrives late Thursday into...
First Alert: Chilly mornings ahead, rain returns late Thursday
Some sunshine is back today, but does it stick around? Amanda walks you through the workweek...
Some sunshine is back today, but does it stick around?
November and December are known for seeing an uptick in severe weather.
Preparing for secondary tornado season