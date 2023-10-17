Advertise
Week 10 JAG at Dothan game date changed

The Week 10 matchup between the JAG High School Jaguars of Montgomery and the Dothan Wolves was...
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially crucial high school football regular season finale matchup in Class 7A-Region 2 is moving dates.

The Week 10 matchup between the JAG High School Jaguars of Montgomery and the Dothan Wolves was originally scheduled for Friday, November 3, but will now be shifted to a Thursday night matchup on November 2 at Rip Hewes Stadium.

No additional information was provided as to why the game’s originally scheduled date was changed.

Kickoff for that Week 10 contest will stay at 7:00 p.m. for the now Thursday night clash.

