Autauga Academy among 4 schools admitted to AHSAA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four school football teams are making the jump from the Alabama Independent School Association to the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

The AHSAA Central Board of Control approved Autauga Academy, Glenwood School, Lee-Scott Academy and Pickens Academy for membership beginning in the 2024-25 school year. These schools will officially become members on June 1, 2024.

It is not yet known what class they’ll be put into.

