BBB teaches fraud detection at Montgomery summit

The Better Business Bureau hosted an anti-fraud summit at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the holiday season approaches, Alabama consumers will become more inundated with calls, messages and advertisements filled with scams.

The Better Business Bureau of Alabama and several partners, including WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Securities Commission, are trying to protect consumers from compromising their personal information or losing money through scams. This is why they hosted an anti-fraud summit Tuesday at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

“They want to believe people. The scammers call, they sound very convincing. They say, ‘It’s a great opportunity here. Don’t tell anybody.’” said Monde Davidson, BBB vice president of education.

A report from the Federal Trade Commission states Alabamians lost $53 million to fraud in 2022 - money that is hard to recover.

“The chances of recovering are very slim,” said Alabama Securities Commission Director Amanda Senn. “Most of the time, just based on the reports that we receive and the experience that we’ve had in our office, that money is transferred overseas and to accounts that are not traceable or pulled out in cash.”

That high monetary loss and the number of fraud reports place Alabama at number nine in the nation.

“We hope that people can be educated, and they can tell their friends and family when someone raises an issue about whether something is legitimate or not,” Senn said. “They can say, ‘No, I know this is fraudulent or you need to ask questions.’”

Victims of fraud can contact the Better Business Bureau, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Securities Commission, Legal Services Alabama or their local police department.

