Decatur Police arrest woman believed to be the mother of dead newborn found in dumpster

Cindy Crow, 36
Cindy Crow, 36(DPD)
By Kate Norum and Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has arrested the woman who allegedly placed her deceased newborn baby inside the dumpster at Wally World Mini Mart.

On Monday Decatur Police were contacted to check the well-being of 36-year-old Cindy Nicole Crow who was believed to have recently given birth. Evidence was obtained that Crow had been pregnant as early as Feb. 2023 and had recently given birth but the baby was unaccounted for.

Decatur Police were dispatched to the store located on Point Mallard Dr. SE on Tuesday morning after receiving information about the possibility of human remains being located in a dumpster.

Upon their arrival officers searched the dumpster and found a trash bag containing the body of a newborn baby girl stuffed in the bottom of the dumpster. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

On Wednesday, due to evidence acquired over the three days, a felony warrant was obtained for Crow for the offense of Abuse of a Corpse. Crow was located at her home in Decatur and taken into custody.

Crow was booked into the Morgan County Jail where she is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

