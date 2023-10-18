Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court filings are providing new details into a violent Thursday night home invasion that left the victim in critical condition and eight suspects under arrest.

The 38-year-old victim managed to call 911 despite having been shot multiple times in the torso, wrists, and hands, the filings reveal. The victim was able to tell law enforcement that several masked men forced their way into his home and started firing at him just minutes after two female acquaintances stopped by.

Covington County sheriff’s deputies and EMS responded to the Gantt residence on U.S. Highway 29 around 11:50 p.m. where they found the scene of an apparent home invasion, a shoe impression still visible on the kicked-in front door. Numerous shell casings were recovered from the scene, with evidence appearing to show shots fired at the victim while he was on the ground.

On Tuesday, Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman confirmed the arrests of Andalusia residents Hailey Anne Sutton, 19, Gabrielle Cherie Grady, 18, and Elizabeth Rose Mitchell, 22, on first-degree robbery charges.

Court filings identified Mitchell and Grady as the two female acquaintances the victim spoke of. As the investigation developed, they and Sutton voluntarily came to the sheriff’s office for an interview as potential witnesses. During the interviews, each gave details of what law enforcement said was a robbery plot.

The women are said to have driven from Andalusia to Troy the night before the home invasion to meet some male acquaintances, during which time the plan was hatched to rob the victim.

Mitchell is alleged to have called the victim to see if they could come over and hang out. After the victim agreed to the visit, the three woman traveled in Sutton’s vehicle to his home where Mitchell and Grady both reportedly went in and talked to the victim before they got money from him.

The home invasion happened shortly after the visit, the filings note. The women then reportedly fled in Sutton’s vehicle back to Troy.

Their arrests followed those of five men, including Troy residents Quabias Nyjuan Jackson, 22, Lydorian Tiguan Hodges, 19, Larenzo Armon Whatley, 24, Le’Vonte Jacques Webb, 23, and Andalusia resident Ramone Tyvon Smith Jr., 20.

The suspects are being held at the Covington County Jail on bail of $150,000 each. Turman said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 334-427-4911 or 334-428-2641.

