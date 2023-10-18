Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize

Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida said he could not have won the lottery at a better time.

Harrison Porter, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, told lottery officials he has been going through some challenging times.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” he said.

Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.

He bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from Publix.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power recommends people set their home at 78 degrees in the summer and 68 degrees in...
Alabama Power shares energy-saving tips for fall
A death investigation is underway in Morgan County
Death investigation underway in Decatur after baby found dead in dumpster
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
8 arrests made in violent Covington County home invasion
A jury convicted Nicholas Seth Harrison of capital murder.
Man convicted in deadly 2017 roadway shooting in Alexander City
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected

Latest News

45-year-old Ricky Montel Johnson had been last seen leaving his home in Opelika on Oct. 12.
Remains of missing Opelika man believed found in Alex City
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Current US assessment is Israel was ‘not responsible’ for Gaza hospital blast, White House says
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
Fall color at Cheaha State Park in 2020.
When and where to see the best fall color in Alabama