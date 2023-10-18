Montgomery Cancer Center unveils new mammography bus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Montgomery Cancer Center is hitting the road to unveil its brand new mobile mammography bus.

The vehicle is the first of its kind in central Alabama, and 12 counties will soon see Joy the mobile mammography bus in their communities.

“During COVID we had a period of time where screenings really were suspended, either by regulation or people just didn’t feel comfortable getting their normal screenings,” explained Montgomery Cancer Center Administrator Susan Reed.

The center also recognizes that some people are afraid of the results, but new mobile mammography coordinator Lizzy Norman says this exam is a preventative.

“The tagline of breast cancer awareness month is the best prevention is early detection,” Norman said, “so it’s not if you have your mammogram, we’re going to find something terrible, it’s how we can find something when it’s a tiny problem.”

The $1 million, 20-foot bus is made possible by multiple donors and is equipped with the latest technology. Currently, it will serve 10 patients per visit with plans to expand in the future.

“I would love to see Joy out five days a week, seeing far more than 10 patients a day because we will have it down to a science by then and possibly another bus, we want to grow as big as we can,” said Norman.

