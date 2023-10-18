Advertise
Montgomery changing curbside collection policies, fees

By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the leaves begin to fall this autumn, Montgomery residents will need to know the new rules for getting them picked up off the curb.

Previously, citizens did not have to bag leaves, grass clippings and shrubbery between October and April. The City Council has decided to get rid of the policy, adding a responsibility for residents.

City officials say not bagging your yard waste could result in an additional charge, but they say they will give citizens a grace period.

“Because it is such a new thing for us and for the citizenry, what we would foresee is that over the first year it would be kind of a getting used to it period,” said Chris Conway, the public works director in Montgomery.

The city is also changing the fee for picking up oversized items off the curb, like old appliances and mattresses.

Instead of charging $25 per item, the city can now charge up to $180 per load.

“However, based on how much is there, we may charge less than $180 for curbside trash that does not meet the criteria,” said Montgomery Chief Operating Officer Jerime Reid.

That includes items that are less than one cubic yard, as well as branches less than 4 feet long and 8 inches in diameter.

Additionally, Councilman “CC” Calhoun says he is working on a policy that would require home and apartment owners to have a dumpster when tenants move out. It is an aim at preventing evicted tenants from leaving all their belongings on the curb.

