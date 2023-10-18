Montgomery councilwoman claims fire inspectors target clubs with Black patrons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery City Council member is accusing the fire department of targeting businesses that cater to Black customers.

It is the department’s job to inspect businesses to ensure compliance with city fire codes.

Councilwoman Marche Johnson claims businesses that cater to the Black community, like Xscape Tapas Grill, are more commonly fined by inspectors.

“I have never seen Pine Bar, I have never seen Kru, I have never seen Alley Bar, 1048 ever fined,” she said.

She accused the fire department of deliberately going out of its way to fine certain businesses.

“I’ve heard on videos where our fireman, fire marshal, that went out, ran off from a club and stated, ‘Let me hurry up and leave so I can catch Xscape before they close,’” Johnson said.

“There was 17 clubs inspected,” said Montgomery Fire Chief Miford Jordan. “There’s no way we targeted one club.”

The chief said his department did not create the fire codes, but just enforces them.

He said he now feels there is a target on the backs of first responders. He played a video at Tuesday’s City Council meeting of people chanting profanity about the fire marshal.

“Our firefighters out there, they’re some beautiful people, man. They are beautiful,” Jordan said. “And to get that, that’s heartbreaking.”

The fire chief said they are fair and consistent, reiterating the department’s willingness to serve.

Johnson said she loves and supports the department but felt led to point out this issue.

On Tuesday, the council voted to close Xscape Tapas Grille due to its failure to pay fees linked to being overcrowded.

