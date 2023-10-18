Nonprofit sends letter to Gov. Ivey about DHR concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A nonprofit group is blaming a foster care crisis in the state on the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

In a new letter to Governor Kay Ivey, the child-placing agency Kids to Love wants an investigation into the matter.

“We know that the state of foster care in Alabama is in crisis,” said Lee Marshall, founder of Kids to Love.

Marshall says there are more than 6,000 kids in foster care and just 2,300 foster homes. Kids to Love is preparing to graduate a new class of foster families, but the nonprofit won’t receive foster children until DHR reinstates their license.

In June, DHR stopped referring kids to Kids to Love foster homes after complaints. But a later audit by the state department revealed zero red flags, so Kids to Love filed a lawsuit.

“We have amazing foster families standing ready to take these children to provide them a loving nurturing home, and they won’t let us utilize them,” said Marshall.

In the lawsuit against DHR, Kids to Love calls leadership, specifically the commissioner Nancy Buckner, as the problem.

“I have made numerous requests to Commissioner Buckner to sit down and meet and this was before we filed our lawsuit just to say, hey, can we just get on the same page?” said Marshall.

Marshall says the requests to meet was never met. Now, Marshall wants a meeting with the governor to voice her concerns.

The governor’s office confirmed receiving the letter and added, “There is ongoing litigation and another side of the story to tell. However, Commissioner Nancy Buckner, who has dedicated much of her career to DHR, as well as the team at the department do critical and lifesaving work. Governor Ivey commends them for their service.”

If you’d like to make your voice heard, Kids To Love has a petition to have their licensed foster homes unfrozen in the state’s database.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.