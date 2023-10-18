Rain possible Thursday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures continue to rebound as the week moves along, with highs in the middle and upper 70s each afternoon starting today. Some of the warmest spots may hit 80 degrees a time or two.

Nighttime temperatures will be cool and comfortable between 48 and 53 degrees most nights. The exception to that rule will be tomorrow night. Lows tomorrow night should stay in the upper 50s.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s each afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

After a sunny day today there will be an increase in cloud cover late tonight and tomorrow. That will be out ahead of a cold front set to come through Friday. It will still be dry tomorrow before scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder Thursday night into Friday morning.

We don’t see a risk of severe weather or heavy rainfall with this system. A brief downpour or two cannot be ruled out though if things come together just right Thursday night.

Any rain will clear before lunchtime Friday. It will turn mostly sunny and breezy Friday afternoon as the front passes through. The weekend will also be nice with mostly sunny skies Saturday and more clouds for Sunday.

A cold front will trigger some showers Thursday night. (WSFA 12 News)

While you probably won’t notice it when it comes to the temperatures, there will be a second cold front passage on Saturday. That front may knock temperatures down a couple of degrees between Saturday and Sunday at the most.

Sunday’s clouds will clear and give way to a good deal of sunshine early next week with temperatures in the middle and 70s continuing. Between this weekend and late next week there is really no legitimate chance of rain or thunderstorms.

