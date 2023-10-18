Remains of missing Opelika man believed found in Alex City

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Human remains found in Alexander City are believed to be of a missing Opelika man, according to police.

Alexander City police contacted the Opelika Police Department about the remains found on Sunday.

Police believe the remains are of 45-year-old Ricky Montel Johnson. Johnson had been last seen leaving his home in Opelika on Oct. 12.

Detectives with OPD are assisting the Alexander City Police Department with their investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Alexander City Police at (256) 234-3421.

