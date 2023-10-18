Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a chase along an east Alabama highway that ended in a crash.

According to officials, a pursuit involving troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division occurred on Tuesday, October 17 at approximately 1:47 p.m. They say the pursuit began when an ALEA trooper attempted to stop a 2019 Dodge Challenger on U.S. 280 near the 131-mile marker in Lee County for a speeding violation.

Officials say the pursuit continued on I-85 and U.S. 29 and the Dodge Challenger eventually left the roadway and struck a cable barrier on I-85 near the 64-mile marker. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Julien R’Moni Scott.

Scott was then transported to the Lee County Jail and was charged with attempting to elude and issued a citation for reckless driving and an expired tag.

