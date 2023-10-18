Advertise
Tuskegee receives grant for drainage repair

By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $764,320 grant is being awarded to the City of Tuskegee for storm-drainage repairs, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday.

The city of Tuskegee has suffered from stormwater drainage issues since 2016 that have only worsened over the years. But now with the grant money, repairs are set to be made at ten locations.

“Residents of Tuskegee deserve adequate drainage from their streets and sidewalks during rainy weather, and this project will help the city make multiple repairs needed to fix these issues,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to play a role in this project, and I commend local leaders for working to find the grant funding needed for the improvements.”

The money will fund the city of Tuskegee’s new project to ensure proper stormwater drainage throughout the city and prevent further damage to infrastructure. Ditches and gutters will be cleaned and restored and streets, curbing, and sidewalk will be repaired to ensure proper water runoff.

The funds come from the Appalachian Regional Commission, administered in Alabama by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ARC is an economic development agency that invests in building communities and strengthening economic growth in Appalachia.

“ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey and the ARC in helping the city of Tuskegee improve the lives of its residents by making these needed repairs,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

