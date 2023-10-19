Advertise
$2 million awarded for recreational trail improvements in Alabama

Hiking graphic MGN(MGN Online)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven new and refurbished nature trails will soon bring Alabamians closer to the great out doors thanks to a $2 million grant, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs says.

“Trails are the ideal invitation to get people outdoors to enjoy the fresh air and Alabama’s scenic natural beauty,” said Gov. Kay Ivey about the grant. “I am pleased to announce these projects which will provide even more opportunities for Alabamians to enjoy outdoor recreation.”

Funds for the projects were provided by the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program.

“With a well-maintained trail, you have a lot more than a place to get some exercise. You also have a place where you can socialize with others or where you can go and collect your thoughts,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The seven projects are as follows:

Camden- $184,368 to construct a 5,600-foot-long walking trail with water fountains and rest areas at Bridgeport Landing Park on the eastern shore of the Dannelly Reservoir (Alabama River).

Jackson - $350,000 to build a 1,000-foot-long, eight-foot-wide multi-use boardwalk at Kimball Lake.

Montgomery - $350,000 to extend the Riverfront Greenway multi-use Trail from Riverfront Park to near Shady Street.

Piedmont- $350,000 to repave a portion of the Chief Ladiga Trail within the Piedmont city limits and improve signage at road intersections.

River Falls - $90,857 to construct a multi-use trail at the River Falls Pavilion and property adjoining the River Falls Cemetery. The 0.3-mile concrete trail will be eight foot wide.

Troy - $322,253 to construct a walking and biking trail and additional parking along with installing picnic tables and benches at Hubert Maddox Washington Park. The 1,320-foot-long asphalt trail will be eight feet wide to accommodate both pedestrians and riders.

Shelby County - $350,000 to construct approximately 12 miles of trails to connect existing trails at Double Oak Park.

