Accounts differ after deputy fires gun near Tuskegee homecoming parade

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shots were fired during what was meant to be Tuskegee University’s homecoming celebration over the weekend. A well-known social media content creator claims he was unfairly targeted, but law enforcement tells a different story.

The incident happened near the parade off campus Saturday as fans prepared for the big game. At the center of this was Cameron Kelley, founder of Buzz University, a platform for historically Black colleges and universities.

Kelley posted to his Buzz University Instagram that a Macon County sheriff’s deputy shot at him several times. Kelley posted photos that show his van with bullet holes in the door.

The Instagram account posted, “Some how there’s no news reports about the white cop shooting at an unarmed Black man at Tuskegee University’s homecoming.”

Court documents tell the deputy’s version of the incident. The deputy claims Kelley tried to drive down closed streets several times. The deputy states that when he stopped Kelley and told him he had to leave, Kelley refused, at which point he told Kelley he was getting a ticket. The deputy alleges Kelley ran over his foot then continued to drive toward him. That’s when the deputy says he fired two shots.

When discussing what happened, Macon County Sheriff André Brunson said the deputy is a veteran officer.

“We never want to pull our gun. We never want to hurt anybody. But I think and from what I’m understanding, the officer felt that he was in danger and he felt for his life,” Brunson said.

Brunson said he reached out to Kelley to hear his side of the story and let him know that “definitely we never want to hurt anybody.” The sheriff said he did not hear back from Kelley.

WSFA 12 News also reached out to Kelley, who said he was unavailable for an interview. However, his attorney, Phillip Ensler, released this statement:

“Mr. Cameron Kelley is a highly-talented and sought-after media entrepreneur in Central Alabama. He is renowned for his professional videography and marketing content. He was hired by a private company to film commercial content of their sponsored products at Tuskegee University’s homecoming weekend.

“On Saturday, October 14th, 2023, while driving to the location of this job, there was a roadblock in which an officer was directing drivers to take an alternative route. Mr. Kelley obeyed these instructions and attempted to take the alternative route. There were many traffic jams in the immediate area though, in which drivers were confused about which way to go and they were not receiving clear directions from officers. Mr. Kelley was simply trying to get to work on time, so he followed the directions from his GPS, which led him back to the initial roadblock.

“While sitting in his vehicle, Mr. Kelley told one of the officers that he was trying to get to his job and he asked the officer if he could drive through to get to his job location. What happened next completely shocked and frightened Mr. Kelley. While still sitting in his vehicle – completely unarmed – he heard a tase and then gunshots. The officer had fired at his vehicle. Mr. Kelley understandably feared for his life. At this point, he put his hands up out of the car window to show that he did not have any weapons. He fully cooperated with the officers instructions to get out of the vehicle and complied as they put him in handcuffs.

“Mr. Kelley is now dealing with the immense emotional distress of this situation, while also attempting to return to some normalcy in his life by focusing back on his professional responsibilities. He will work with legal counsel moving forward to protect his freedom, his dignity, and his constitutional rights.”

As for the deputy, Brunson said he went to the hospital. Court documents reveal he possibly had a broken foot. Brunson said the deputy is doing OK.

Kelley is charged with assault.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

