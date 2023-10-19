Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ASU, Alabama A&M to compete in blood drive

Two historically Black universities in Alabama are on a lifesaving mission with the American...
Two historically Black universities in Alabama are on a lifesaving mission with the American Red Cross.(KAIT)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two historically Black universities in Alabama are on a lifesaving mission with the American Red Cross.

Before their teams take the field in the Magic City Classic, Alabama State and Alabama A&M want to collect the most pints of blood for hospital patients in need and win bragging rights.

Blood drives will be held on each campus. The Red Cross says donors will receive one Magic City Classic football game ticket, food and while supplies last, a special Red Cross t-shirt.

“Blood drives are essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients throughout the year and we cannot thank these HBCUs enough for hosting blood drives,” said Shatina Nwosu, account manager for Red Cross Alabama and Mississippi. “This friendly competition is a great way for students, faculty, staff and fans to show school pride and help make a great impact.”

You can help save lives at one of the following blood drives:

Alabama State University

  • Oct. 24 and 25, 2023
  • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 915 Jackson Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Alabama A&M University

  • Oct. 23 and 24, 2023
  • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 4900 Meridian Street N, Huntsville, AL 35811

The Red Cross says it continues to experience a national blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O blood donors.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the leaves begin to fall this Autumn, Montgomery residents will need to know the new rules...
Montgomery changing curbside collection policies, fees
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Richardeon Davis was arrested in connection to the death of Ricky Montel Johnson. (Source:...
Man arrested after missing Opelika man’s body found in Alexander City
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion

Latest News

Great Grits Cook-Off 2023
Great Grits Cookoff & Nitty Gritty 5K 2023
Tallahassee, Florida police apprehended two suspects in a Houston County hearing and seized...
Several shot near Dothan, bullet riddled car found 100 miles away
WSFA Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson is reporting live from Montgomery Whitewater where our...
New camera unveiled at Montgomery Whitewater
Beth Holloway speaks to media with her son Matt Holloway after the appearance of Joran van der...
Joran van der Sloot’s confession in Natalee Holloway case provides long-sought answers, mother says