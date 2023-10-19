ASU, Alabama A&M to compete in blood drive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two historically Black universities in Alabama are on a lifesaving mission with the American Red Cross.

Before their teams take the field in the Magic City Classic, Alabama State and Alabama A&M want to collect the most pints of blood for hospital patients in need and win bragging rights.

Blood drives will be held on each campus. The Red Cross says donors will receive one Magic City Classic football game ticket, food and while supplies last, a special Red Cross t-shirt.

“Blood drives are essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients throughout the year and we cannot thank these HBCUs enough for hosting blood drives,” said Shatina Nwosu, account manager for Red Cross Alabama and Mississippi. “This friendly competition is a great way for students, faculty, staff and fans to show school pride and help make a great impact.”

You can help save lives at one of the following blood drives:

Alabama State University

Oct. 24 and 25, 2023

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

915 Jackson Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Alabama A&M University

Oct. 23 and 24, 2023

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4900 Meridian Street N, Huntsville, AL 35811

The Red Cross says it continues to experience a national blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O blood donors.

