Birmingham-Southern College files lawsuit over $30M bridge loan denial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Birmingham-Southern College’s fight to stay open, leaders have filed a lawsuit in Montgomery County Circuit Court against State Treasurer Young Boozer saying he denied the bridge loan they say they need to continue operating.

On June 16, Governor Ivey signed into law the Distressed Institutions of Higher Learning Revolving Loan Fund Act, which created a state loan program for colleges in financial distress.

BSC President Daniel Coleman said that although the College has engaged in good faith discussions with Boozer for several months, “unfortunately, our good faith has been betrayed. After several additional attempts over the last two weeks and up through today to get Treasurer Boozer to execute the will of the Alabama Legislature, we have no other choice but to seek remedy from the court.”

According to a news release from BSC, the bill was written to allow for $30 million in support of the college, providing operating funds for three years, and during that time, it could raise an endowment of up to $200 million to ensure the college’s long-term financial stability.

In spring 2023, BSC’s Board of Trustees received assurances from legislative leaders supporting a measure to provide bridge funding that, if passed, would put the college in a position to borrow $30 million in bridge funding that would be required to keep it open. Based on that commitment, BCS began enrolling students and filling key faculty and staff positions.

Boozer’s denial of BSC’s application, which was received Oct. 18 via mail, was “sudden and unwarranted,” Coleman said. “It is an undisputed fact that Birmingham-Southern College has met each and every requirement of the law.”

WBRC reached out to Boozer’s office for a statement on the lawsuit. The deputy treasurer provided this comment, “Because this matter is in litigation, the Treasurer will not be commenting at this time and looks forward to aggressively defending this lawsuit.”

BSC says it has already received more than $45 million in pledges toward an endowment goal of $200 million, and publicly launched the endowment fundraising campaign on Saturday, Oct. 14.

