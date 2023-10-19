Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Birmingham-Southern College files lawsuit over $30M bridge loan denial

Birmingham Southern College
Birmingham Southern College(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Birmingham-Southern College’s fight to stay open, leaders have filed a lawsuit in Montgomery County Circuit Court against State Treasurer Young Boozer saying he denied the bridge loan they say they need to continue operating.

On June 16, Governor Ivey signed into law the Distressed Institutions of Higher Learning Revolving Loan Fund Act, which created a state loan program for colleges in financial distress.

BSC President Daniel Coleman said that although the College has engaged in good faith discussions with Boozer for several months, “unfortunately, our good faith has been betrayed. After several additional attempts over the last two weeks and up through today to get Treasurer Boozer to execute the will of the Alabama Legislature, we have no other choice but to seek remedy from the court.”

According to a news release from BSC, the bill was written to allow for $30 million in support of the college, providing operating funds for three years, and during that time, it could raise an endowment of up to $200 million to ensure the college’s long-term financial stability.

In spring 2023, BSC’s Board of Trustees received assurances from legislative leaders supporting a measure to provide bridge funding that, if passed, would put the college in a position to borrow $30 million in bridge funding that would be required to keep it open. Based on that commitment, BCS began enrolling students and filling key faculty and staff positions.

Boozer’s denial of BSC’s application, which was received Oct. 18 via mail, was “sudden and unwarranted,” Coleman said. “It is an undisputed fact that Birmingham-Southern College has met each and every requirement of the law.”

WBRC reached out to Boozer’s office for a statement on the lawsuit. The deputy treasurer provided this comment, “Because this matter is in litigation, the Treasurer will not be commenting at this time and looks forward to aggressively defending this lawsuit.”

BSC says it has already received more than $45 million in pledges toward an endowment goal of $200 million, and publicly launched the endowment fundraising campaign on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the leaves begin to fall this Autumn, Montgomery residents will need to know the new rules...
Montgomery changing curbside collection policies, fees
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Richardeon Davis was arrested in connection to the death of Ricky Montel Johnson. (Source:...
Man arrested after missing Opelika man’s body found in Alexander City
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion

Latest News

Two historically Black universities in Alabama are on a lifesaving mission with the American...
ASU, Alabama A&M to compete in blood drive
Tallahassee, Florida police apprehended two suspects in a Houston County hearing and seized...
Several shot near Dothan, bullet riddled car found 100 miles away
Beth Holloway speaks to media with her son Matt Holloway after the appearance of Joran van der...
Joran van der Sloot’s confession in Natalee Holloway case provides long-sought answers, mother says
Natalee Holloway's mother speak after van der Sloot confession
Beth Holloway speaks out on van der Sloot confession: ‘It just blisters your soul to hear’
Hiking graphic MGN
$2 million awarded for recreational trail improvements in Alabama