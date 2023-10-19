Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Eufaula boy

Curtis Francis, 10, was last seen in Eufaula, AL
Curtis Francis, 10, was last seen in Eufaula, AL(ALEA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Eufaula child.

Curtis Jerome Francis is a 10-year-old boy last seen on October 18 at 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a black and gray Reebok jacket, blue jeans, and gray and white Reebok high-top shoes.

He was in the area of Alabama Highway 131 in Eufaula.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them at 334-775-3434 or to call 911.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Richardeon Davis was arrested in connection to the death of Ricky Montel Johnson. (Source:...
Man arrested after missing Opelika man’s body found in Alexander City
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion

Latest News

WSFA 12 New Montgomery Whitewater camera launch
Morning Smile: Billingsley Volunteer Fire Department receives $32,460 grant
WSFA 12 News launches new weather camera at Montgomery Whitewater
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing