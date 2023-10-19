Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Peltola speaks about returning to Washington D.C. after husband’s death

Eugene Peltola Jr., Alaska’s lone congresswoman, spoke on the issues the United States is dealing with domestically and abroad.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) is back in Washington and speaking for the first time since losing her husband in a plane crash.

When asked how she has been doing over the last month, Peltola said, “It’s just a funny question to try to answer. The outpouring of support and sympathy has just been very, very appreciated and it’s a tough time and it’s very tragic. But despite it all, we still feel blessed.”

Peltola said she is thankful “for the distraction of work.”

“It’s good to be back at work, said Peltola. “There are many pressing things on the agenda here in the nation’s capital. And it just seemed like the right time to come back to work.”

Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. died in a plane crash in September after his plane crashed in Western Alaska. A preliminary report on the plane crash did not say why the plane went down. It did show the plane was carrying more than 500 pounds of moose meat at the time of the crash.

Peltola said, for those that did not know “Buzzy,” he was a “legend.”

“He was a legend. He worked in federal service for over 30 years, I think 37 years. He loved flying. Flying made him ten years younger. Moose hunting was his favorite time of the year. So, you know, to say he died doing something, he loved is an understatement.”

During a House floor vote Tuesday, Peltola was given a standing ovation by a bipartisan group of Congress members. She said it caught her off guard.

”But that was very touching. And it was a very nice moment of bipartisanship. Yeah, a nice moment of humanity,” she said.

When asked if she had any message that she wanted to send to the people in Alaska that have been thinking about her, Peltola said, “I just really appreciate the kind of space that they’ve given myself and my kids and our extended family to have this time to grieve. And just the outpouring of support, it’s been really heartwarming.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion
Alabama Power recommends people set their home at 78 degrees in the summer and 68 degrees in...
Alabama Power shares energy-saving tips for fall
Autauga Academy will join the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Autauga Academy among 4 schools admitted to AHSAA

Latest News

A nonprofit group is blaming a foster care crisis in the state on the Alabama Department of...
Nonprofit sends letter to Gov. Ivey about DHR concerns
Rep. Jim Jordan's first attempt to win the position failed Tuesday due mostly to a lack of full...
Rep. Jordan scrambles for support after failed House speaker bid
Small businesses in Alabama and across the country are pessimistic about future business...
Alabama lawmakers look to address state’s low labor force participation rate
Speaker’s Race – House set to vote
Speaker’s Race – House set to vote
Speaker’s Race – House set to vote