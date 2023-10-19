First Alert: Showers possible through Friday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold front we’ve talked about all week long is getting a bit closer to Alabama. That will result in increased cloud cover today. It will stay dry most everywhere with only a slim chance of a passing sprinkle this afternoon.

The weather will be nice for the next few days with only a slim chance of a sprinkle today and a morning shower tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

The cold front is then set to push through Alabama Friday. Ahead of its passage there will be some scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder overnight. Coverage looks rather low overall, with the showers being hit or miss in nature.

All rainfall will exit the area before midmorning tomorrow and it will turn mainly sunny and breezy through the afternoon. The weekend will be dry with mostly sunny skies Saturday, then more clouds on Sunday.

High school football games will have excellent weather Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

While you probably won’t notice it, there will be a second cold front passage on Saturday. That front will knock temperatures down a few degrees between Saturday and Sunday while also increasing clouds a bit across the region Saturday evening through early Monday.

At this time, next week looks to feature a good deal of sunshine overall. Between Friday afternoon and the end of next week there is really no legitimate chance of rain or thunderstorms, unfortunately, as we are still in drought conditions and could use beneficial rain across the region.

Temperatures will be relatively stable over the next week in the middle and upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The days with the best 80-degree potential look to be Friday, Saturday and next Wednesday. With Montgomery’s average high being 79 degrees, it would not be anything out of the ordinary to see 80-degree warmth this time of the year

The weekend will be dry and quiet for any Halloween-related plans. (WSFA 12 News)

Low temperatures will also be rather stagnant in the lower 50s most nights. Tonight and Saturday night will be the exceptions with lows likely staying in the upper 50s both nights thanks to enhanced cloudiness.

