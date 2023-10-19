Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Great Grits Cookoff & Nitty Gritty 5K 2023

Great Grits Cook-Off 2023
Great Grits Cook-Off 2023(Source: Prattville YMCA)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The tenth annual Great Grits Cook-Off and Nitty Gritty 5K will be Saturday, Oct. 21, Prattville YMCA announced.

The Nitty Gritty 5K race will begin at 8 a.m. and will finish as the festival opens at 9 a.m., with prizes for runners of all ages. Runners will enjoy all-you-can-eat grits at the cook-off.

The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will feature live music, bouncy houses, a craft fair, and of course, the Great Grits Cook-Off.

Individuals and organizations will compete in the cook-off to create the best pot of grits, judging the entries by taste, presentation, and originality, with prizes in each category. A “People’s Choice Award” will be presented to the competitor that receives the most dollar donations from attendees.

All funds raised at the Great Grits Cook-Off and Festival will benefit the YMCA’s Coach a Child Scholarship Fund.

Visit Prattville YMCA’s website for more information on the event.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the leaves begin to fall this Autumn, Montgomery residents will need to know the new rules...
Montgomery changing curbside collection policies, fees
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Richardeon Davis was arrested in connection to the death of Ricky Montel Johnson. (Source:...
Man arrested after missing Opelika man’s body found in Alexander City
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Joran van der Sloot describes killing Natalee Holloway in audio interview
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion

Latest News

A new exhibit to honor one of the first schools for Black students is on display at the Alabama...
New exhibit honors Alabama’s first schools for Black students at Dept. of Archives & History
Pike Road man has a passion for cattle and music. Ed Whatley worked for Alabama Cattlemen's for...
Pike Road man turns grilling passion into steak seasoning creation
Heart Gallery Alabama: Blaise
Heart Gallery Alabama: Blaise
Fridays in the Kitchen: Pork chop casserole
Fridays in the Kitchen: Pork chop casserole