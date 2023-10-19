Great Grits Cookoff & Nitty Gritty 5K 2023

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The tenth annual Great Grits Cook-Off and Nitty Gritty 5K will be Saturday, Oct. 21, Prattville YMCA announced.

The Nitty Gritty 5K race will begin at 8 a.m. and will finish as the festival opens at 9 a.m., with prizes for runners of all ages. Runners will enjoy all-you-can-eat grits at the cook-off.

The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will feature live music, bouncy houses, a craft fair, and of course, the Great Grits Cook-Off.

Individuals and organizations will compete in the cook-off to create the best pot of grits, judging the entries by taste, presentation, and originality, with prizes in each category. A “People’s Choice Award” will be presented to the competitor that receives the most dollar donations from attendees.

All funds raised at the Great Grits Cook-Off and Festival will benefit the YMCA’s Coach a Child Scholarship Fund.

Visit Prattville YMCA’s website for more information on the event.

