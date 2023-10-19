Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store

An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang themselves behind a Dothan business on Wednesday.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang themselves behind a Dothan business on Wednesday.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed the deaths occurred behind a retail store along the west side of Ross Clark Circle, among the city’s busiest highways.

The victims were 80 and 55.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Byrd said. “It’s sad, so sad.”

He has been a coroner since 1986 and worked in funeral service since he was a teen.

Byrd said the mother and son had come to Dothan within the past few weeks.

He said they placed the charging cords around their necks and attached them to a bar that is part of a commercial dumpster bin.

News4 will not reveal the identities of those who died.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Richardeon Davis was arrested in connection to the death of Ricky Montel Johnson. (Source:...
Man arrested after missing Opelika man’s body found in Alexander City
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing
Autauga Academy will join the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Autauga Academy among 4 schools admitted to AHSAA

Latest News

WSFA 12 New Montgomery Whitewater camera launch
Morning Smile: Billingsley Volunteer Fire Department receives $32,460 grant
WSFA 12 News launches new weather camera at Montgomery Whitewater
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Montgomery Cancer Center is hitting the...
Montgomery Cancer Center unveils new mammography bus