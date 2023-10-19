Illinois man charged after threatening to shoot 2 men because they were Muslim, police say

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (Gray News) - An Illinois man has been arrested and charged with allegedly threatening to shoot two men because they were Muslim.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Lombard Chief of Police Tom Wirsing announced Thursday that 46-year-old Larry York of Lombard, Illinois, was charged with two felony hate crime counts.

Warning: The following story contains details that may be disturbing for some audiences.

According to a news release, one of the victims arrived at a Lombard apartment complex to meet a friend at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While the man was seated in his car waiting for his friend, York approached the vehicle and asked the victim what he was doing there and then began swearing at the man and telling him he did not belong in this country and to leave.

The release states York allegedly punched the man’s car window and then walked back to the lobby of the building. When York entered the lobby, the second victim was exiting the elevator, at which time York began swearing at him and threatened to beat him.

A short time later, as one of the men was seated on a bench outside the building, police say York again approached the men and twice lifted the opposite end of the bench off the ground, causing the man seated on the bench to fall to the ground.

York told the men that he called four of his friends to come over and shoot the two men. York then threatened to shoot the men and shouted profanities.

The Lombard Police Department’s investigation led to York, who was taken into custody the following day at a bar in Lombard without incident.

“Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society,” Berlin said. “The allegations against Mr. York are extremely disturbing and in DuPage County, we have no tolerance whatsoever for such vitriolic actions, as alleged in this case.”

York is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 2, 2023.

“The Village of Lombard is a proudly diverse community,” Wirsing said. “The alleged behaviors and threat of violence made by Larry York are absolutely unacceptable and have no place within our community. Residents should remain vigilant against hate crimes and similar conduct and we would encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses a hate incident to report it to the Lombard Police Department.”

