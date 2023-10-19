Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Marine killed at Camp Lejeune; another Marine in custody

Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the...
Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine. (WITN)(Olivia Dols)
By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials with Camp Lejeune, a U.S. Marine Corps base in North Carolina, say one Marine is dead and another is in custody.

At about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

The incident happened in an on-base barracks room earlier in the evening, WITN reports.

Officials say further details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Richardeon Davis was arrested in connection to the death of Ricky Montel Johnson. (Source:...
Man arrested after missing Opelika man’s body found in Alexander City
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing

Latest News

2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Father suspected of setting house fire that killed his 3 children faces murder charges
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Mark Davis celebrate with teammates next to the trophy after...
Las Vegas Aces become first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years, beating Liberty 70-69 in Game 4
FILE - Burt Young, a cast member of the film "Rocky Balboa," gestures at the premiere of the...
Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in ‘Rocky’ films, dies at 83
FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks at McKinstry Aug. 15, 2023, in Seattle. The...
US announces $3.5B for projects nationwide to strengthen electric grid, bolster resilience