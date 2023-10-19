Advertise
Montgomery Public Schools to hold Central Alabama Marching Band Festival

Chilton County Alabama may be known for its peaches, but the pride belongs to the Chilton...
Chilton County Alabama may be known for its peaches, but the pride belongs to the Chilton County High School Marching Band. Rebecca Curtin is in her first year as the band director at the school where 70 members make up the Pride. During halftime of game this Fall The Pride is doing boy bands songs from the Back Street Boys, One Direction and NSYNC.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is welcoming more than 20 schools for its first-of-a-kind Montgomery Public Schools Central Alabama Marching Band Festival.

High school marching bands from all over Alabama and Georgia will come together on Saturday, Oct. 21, at ASU Stadium for this first-of-its-kind event.

The day will be a day of music and competition to remember and will also feature a performance by the Alabama State University Marching Hornets.

The event is set to take place at ASU Stadium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the event. You can purchase tickets here.

