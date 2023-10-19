Montgomery Public Schools to hold Central Alabama Marching Band Festival

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is welcoming more than 20 schools for its first-of-a-kind Montgomery Public Schools Central Alabama Marching Band Festival.

High school marching bands from all over Alabama and Georgia will come together on Saturday, Oct. 21, at ASU Stadium for this first-of-its-kind event.

The day will be a day of music and competition to remember and will also feature a performance by the Alabama State University Marching Hornets.

The event is set to take place at ASU Stadium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the event. You can purchase tickets here.

