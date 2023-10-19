Advertise
Showers possible tonight, then it’s dry again

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s most afternoons
The only rain chance over the next week comes tonight.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold front we’ve talked about all week long is getting a bit closer to Alabama. That will result in increased cloud cover today. It will stay dry most everywhere with only a slim chance of a passing sprinkle this afternoon.

The weather will be nice for the next few days with only a slim chance of a sprinkle today and...
The cold front is then set to come through tomorrow. Ahead of its passage there will be some scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder tonight. Coverage looks rather low overall around 40%.

All rainfall will exit the area before 8 a.m. tomorrow and it will turn mostly sunny and breezy for the afternoon. The weekend will be dry with mostly sunny skies Saturday, then more clouds on Sunday.

High school football games will have excellent weather Friday.
While you probably won’t notice it, there will be a second cold front passage on Saturday. That front will knock temperatures down a few degrees between Saturday and Sunday while also bringing those extra clouds to the area Saturday evening through early Monday.

At this time, next week looks to feature a good deal of sunshine overall. Between tomorrow afternoon and the end of week there is really no legitimate chance of rain or thunderstorms, unfortunately.

The weekend will be dry and quiet for any Halloween-related plans.
Temperatures will be relatively stable over the next week in the middle and upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The days with the best 80-degree potential look to be tomorrow, Saturday and next Wednesday. With Montgomery’s average high being 79 degrees, it would not be anything out of the ordinary to see 80-degree warmth.

Low temperatures will also be rather stagnant in the lower 50s most nights. Tonight and Saturday night will be the exceptions with lows likely staying in the upper 50s both nights thanks to enhanced cloudiness.

