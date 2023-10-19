Shuttle service will be available during Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shuttle service is being offered during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 28 as Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University face off at 2:30 p.m.

Shuttle rides will be available at three locations to take people to and from Legion Field.

Each shuttle ride is $5, roundtrip. Children six years old and under ride free. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted as payment at the shuttle locations. Cash will not be accepted.

The three game day shuttle locations include:

1. Birmingham Crossplex

Park, pay and board shuttles behind the Crossplex at 2340 Crossplex Blvd.

Shuttles will start running at 9 a.m.

There are fewer parking spaces at Crossplex than in previous years.

2. Boutwell Auditorium parking deck

Pay for shuttle ticket in front of Boutwell Auditorium.

Board shuttle at Park Place and Short 20th Street North, which is near City Hall.

Shuttles will start running once the Magic City Classic parade ends, which could be around 11:30 a.m.

3. Downtown

Park, pay and board shuttle at 7th Avenue and 23rd Street North (Across from Phillips Academy.)

Shuttles will start running once the parade ends, which could be around 11:30 a.m.

There will be on-demand ADA buses with wheelchair lifts at each shuttle location. Staff will be present to direct fans needing assistance. Upon arriving at Legion Field, those with wheelchairs should enter through Gate 7-AB. Go up the ramp and sit in an area above the South End Zone.

The last shuttle ticket to ride to Legion Field will be sold at 4 p.m. The shuttles will stop running two hours after the game ends.

Stadium gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Every person, including children, must have a game-day ticket to enter the stadium.

For more information, click here .

