Teen Montgomery twins recognized by first lady Jill Biden

Two Montgomery teens received national recognition for the work they do to end period poverty here in Alabama.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
16-year-old twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett have touched countless lives and made a big impact through their nonprofit, Women in Training, Inc., which they started at just 12 years old.

“You’re never too young to start making a change. If you don’t do it, who will? Have people around you that support you, your parents, your friends. I believe that you can change whatever’s going on in your community, or any problem that you see,” said Brooke.

Women In Training, also known as WIT, helps to end period poverty and develop girls into culturally aware global leaders. And the reach continues to grow beyond the capital city.

“It started out as just giving to one organization, and the fact that now, not only do we give out to many organizations in Montgomery, we give out period products and our WIT kits to organizations across Alabama and also across all of the U.S.,” said Breanna. “Just seeing how far we’ve come with Women in Training, it really does encourage me and make me think we can go global. And we can do that pretty soon.”

Brooke and Breanna were invited to the White House this month. They were among 15 young women honored by first lady Jill Biden as part of the White House’s “Girls Leading Change” event on International Day of the Girl.

“I think it is so uplifting to see girls our age doing amazing things. And that uplifts me, and that makes me believe that I can do anything,” said Brooke.

They said the first lady inspired them to do even more.

“She made a statement saying that, you know, we are the future but we’re also the right now,” said Breanna. “We’re not in the waiting and that, you know, to make the world a better place, we shouldn’t wait, we should start now.”

Last year, Brooke and Breanna helped create and pass legislation that makes menstrual products more available in schools in Alabama. They are now working with U.S. Rep. Grace Meng of New York on federal legislation. In May, the girls travelled to Washington D.C. to speak about the bill Meng wants to create to put menstrual products in schools across the country.

Brooke and Breanna say their mother inspired them to create Women in Training and the mentor program within the organization.

You can visit WIT’s website to learn more about how you can support the organization.

