Ala. Attorney General talks about Carlee Russell’s conviction

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re a week or so removed from learning a Hoover municipal court convicted Carlee Russell for faking her own kidnapping.

You’ll recall Russell pleaded not guilty to charges of false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting her abduction. The court recommended a year in jail and more than $17,000 in restitution, but Russell’s attorney says they are appealing the case to circuit court, a move Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says Russell has every right to do.

“It’s nothing disappointing about it. She has the right to appeal that matter to circuit court, but at the same time, we know clearly what the facts are and we’re very confident being able to prove that case against her and that’s our job and we’ll continue to push forward with it,” said Marshall.

Carlee Russell’s attorney says Russell has apologized, but has not explained why she did it.

