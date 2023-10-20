Alabama election officials to use GIS system to locate voters for polling sites

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New mapping software is being installed ahead of the next statewide election.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen says the program, called Geographical Information System, or GIS, verifies property ownership and assigns voters to their nearest precinct. Allen says using GIS for voter address verification and precinct assignment is more accurate compared to paper mapping and drawing.

Each of the state’s 67 counties will use the system.

The cost is $1.1 million. That money came from the federal Help America Vote Act.

“That’s dispersed to all states every two years to help with the administration of our elections,” said Allen.

Election administrators can use the program to use address points and district lines to accurately assign voters to the correct voting place. Allen says this will ease the financial burden for counties, make elections more secure and benefit voters.

“Ultimately it benefits the voters because they can be confident when they walk into that precinct that they’re getting that right ballot,” he said. “It’s a win for Alabama that we can extend GIS services for voter districting and election management to new counties in Alabama and ease the financial burden for counties that already have them.”

With the state’s new congressional map, Allen added that the GIS technology is important because there are six counties that are split. His office is working with those counties to make sure everything goes smoothly for 2024.

You can check your voter registration status ahead of next year’s election at www.sos.alabama.gov.

