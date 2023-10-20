Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama secretary of state gets news voting data tool for every county

New mapping software is being installed ahead of the next statewide election. Alabama’s...
New mapping software is being installed ahead of the next statewide election. Alabama’s Secretary of State Wes Allen says the program, called Geographical Information System – or GIS – verifies property ownership and assigns voters to their nearest precinct. Allen says using GIS for voter address verification and precinct assignment is more accurate compared to paper mapping and drawing.(N/A)
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New mapping software is being installed ahead of the next statewide election.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen says the program, called Geographical Information System, or GIS, verifies property ownership and assigns voters to their nearest precinct. Allen says using GIS for voter address verification and precinct assignment is more accurate compared to paper mapping and drawing.

Allen bought the system for each of the state’s 67 counties. The cost is $1.1 million. That money came from the federal Help America Vote Act.

“That’s dispersed to all states every two years to help with the administration of our elections,” said Allen.

Election administrators can use the program to use address points and district lines to accurately assign voters to the correct voting place. Allen says this will ease the financial burden for counties, make elections more secure and benefit voters.

“Ultimately it benefits the voters because they can be confident when they walk into that precinct that they’re getting that right ballot,” he said. “It’s a win for Alabama that we can extend GIS services for voter districting and election management to new counties in Alabama and ease the financial burden for counties that already have them.”

With the state’s new congressional map, Allen added that the GIS technology is important because there are six counties that are split. His office is working with those counties to make sure everything goes smoothly for 2024.

You can check your voter registration status ahead of next year’s election at www.sos.alabama.gov.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the leaves begin to fall this Autumn, Montgomery residents will need to know the new rules...
Montgomery changing curbside collection policies, fees
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
Public state surplus auction begins Saturday
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Curtis Francis, 10, was last seen in Eufaula, AL
Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for Eufaula boy
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion

Latest News

Alabama’s Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth believes the state is primed to become the...
Alabama’s lieutenant governor says state primed to be ‘workforce engine of the southeast’
LNL Breaking News: State Department Issues Worldwide Caution
Birmingham Southern College
Birmingham-Southern College files lawsuit over $30M bridge loan denial
A nonprofit group is blaming a foster care crisis in the state on the Alabama Department of...
Nonprofit sends letter to Gov. Ivey about DHR concerns