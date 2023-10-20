Advertise
Birmingham officer injured in early-morning crash on I-65

A Birmingham police officer was injured Friday morning when the driver of an SUV crashed into...
A Birmingham police officer was injured Friday morning when the driver of an SUV crashed into the officer's patrol car on I-65.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer was injured early Friday morning after an SUV crashed into their patrol car.

The crash happened just after midnight on Interstate 65 northbound just before the Daniel Payne exit. Two BPD officers in separate patrol cars were assisting a disabled vehicle when an SUV struck one of the patrol cars.

After the non-injured officer called in the accident, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and assessed both the driver of the SUV and the injured officer.

The officer injured in the crash was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated while the driver of the SUV was taken into custody under suspicion of trying under the influence.

Officials said they will be pursuing criminal charges against the driver.

