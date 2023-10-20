Department of Commerce leader to step down; Gov. Ivey appoints new chair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After 12 years of service, Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield is stepping down to be replaced by Ellen McNair, Governor Ivey announced Friday.

McNair was chosen by Ivey to fill the role and will begin after Canfield officially steps down at the end of the year.

“I will forever be grateful for all that Greg has accomplished for our state, and I know he will continue having great success in his career.” Said Ivey on Canfield’s time as head of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Secretary Canfield began his career with the Alabama Department of Commerce in 2011 and has represented Alabama’s business and trade in over 30 countries. Most recently, he championed an Alabama economic incentive package, known as “The Game Plan,” that passed in 2023.

“I am proud to have been a part of Governor Ivey’s cabinet, and I am proud of the team of professionals we have assembled at Commerce. I am more confident than ever that Alabama is poised for a robust era of economic expansion that will transform the trajectories of communities and families across the state,” said Secretary Canfield. “I am honored to have made a contribution to the effort to improve Alabama’s future, and I know that the momentum we’ve built will continue to grow in the capable hands of Ellen McNair.”

McNair has over 40 years of experience in economic development. She is currently chief economic development officer with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and has created over 30,000 jobs in Alabama. Prior to that, McNair worked for the Alabama Department of Commerce. She will be the first female project manager at the department.

“I have known Ellen since my days at the Alabama Development Office, and I know she will be of tremendous value to the state of Alabama. She sees past just the investment and jobs numbers and knows that these results are changing the lives of Alabama families,” said Governor Ivey. “Ellen has partnered with Greg and I to bring growth to the Montgomery area, and I am confident we will see success like that all over the state.”

Furthermore, McNair was the first woman Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) in Alabama, the first woman president of the Economic Development Association of Alabama, and the first woman to lead a major metro area’s economic development effort in the state.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected by Governor Kay Ivey for this very important role. Economic development has been a passion and focus for the governor her entire career,” said McNair. “I have great respect for Secretary Canfield and the Commerce team, and we will work together for a smooth transition. The state of Alabama is blessed with many strong local and regional economic development professionals, and I look forward to working closely with them and the entire state team to continue Alabama’s smart and strategic economic development.”

The Montgomery Chamber responded to Ivey’s appointment of McNair for the position:

“In Ellen McNair, Governor Ivey has selected one of the most highly regarded economic development professionals in the country to lead the Alabama Department of Commerce. We are so very proud of Ellen and this recognition of what we’ve known here at the Montgomery Chamber for many years – that Ellen McNair is the gold standard of economic development professionalism and excellence. “She will be sorely missed by our Chamber team and community leadership, yet we are thrilled to see her ascend to this leadership role in our state. We know what Ellen can do and what she inspires in those around her – and Alabama will benefit greatly from her leadership. We also want to express our gratitude for the leadership of Secretary Greg Canfield. His tremendous work and impact will be felt in Alabama for many years to come.”

“Montgomery is experiencing a wave of growth, leading the state in announced new jobs and second in capital investment for 2022. Major expansion by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, the Montgomery Whitewater outdoor district and Maxwell Capital Gateway, and the new inland port facility are fueling strong momentum. “Ellen McNair has led the Chamber’s economic development work for more than 20 years, and we simply cannot replace her. Instead, we will take this opportunity to be strategic as we write our next chapter. I have appointed Will Wilson, the incoming chairman of the Chamber’s economic development committee known as The Committee of 100, to lead this search and strategy task force. We will of course be working closely with Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton and our public sector partners throughout the process.”

McNair will officially begin serving as Secretary of Commerce on January 1, 2024.

