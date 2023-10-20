Extended stretch of entirely dry weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold front we’ve been talking about all week will come through this afternoon, prompting a few isolated showers early this morning. By 9 a.m. everyone is dry and there will be ample sunshine from start to finish.

An isolated shower is possible before 9 a.m. The rest of the day is breezy and sunny. (WSFA 12 News)

The most noticeable part of today will probably be the breeziness that we’ll have around all afternoon. Wind speeds will be 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph common. Temperatures will be nice and warm near 80 degrees.

The weekend will follow suit with more dry weather. Saturday will be sunny through the early afternoon before some high clouds move in from the west. Temperatures will again top out around 80 degrees.

Most of the area is under some sort of drought. (WSFA 12 News)

A second cold front will push through Saturday night without much in the way of impacts. There will be more clouds Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night. Otherwise that front won’t do much of anything. Highs will again be around 80 degrees on Sunday.

High pressure will dictate the weather pattern next week as it looks now. That means a good deal of sunshine overall and absolutely no rain or thunderstorms. That’s less than ideal as much of the area is in some sort of drought.

Aside from a morning shower today there is no chance of rain. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be relatively stable throughout next week, topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Pretty much every afternoon over the next 8-9 days is forecast to feel the same -- or at least very close to it.

The nights will be pretty comfortable in the lower 50s. Saturday night and Wednesday night will be a little warmer in the upper 50s thanks to added cloud cover. If you were a fan of the chilly 40-degree temperatures we had this week, well, there doesn’t look to be anything like that in the foreseeable future.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.