Former Kilby prison officer charged with using job for personal gain

A former corrections officer for Kilby Correctional Facility was arrested.
A former corrections officer for Kilby Correctional Facility was arrested.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A now-former state corrections officer ended up in custody herself this week.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says security guard Laquetta Harris was arrested and charged with use of position for personal gain. ADOC says she then resigned and turned herself in to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. She later bailed out.

The deposition alleges that Harris, 41, got a Cash App payment of $1,000 in May from an inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, where she worked as a corrections officer. The court filing did not state what the payment was for.

ADOC says the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Hope Inspired Ministries wins Leadership Montgomery's Unity Award
Penton Farms packed with pumpkin seekers
Selma woman displaced by Jan. 12 tornado gifted new home
Alabama election officials to use GIS system to locate voters for polling sites