Former Kilby prison officer charged with using job for personal gain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A now-former state corrections officer ended up in custody herself this week.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says security guard Laquetta Harris was arrested and charged with use of position for personal gain. ADOC says she then resigned and turned herself in to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. She later bailed out.

The deposition alleges that Harris, 41, got a Cash App payment of $1,000 in May from an inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, where she worked as a corrections officer. The court filing did not state what the payment was for.

ADOC says the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

