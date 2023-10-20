Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night game highlights:

Friday night game highlights:

  • Valley vs. Elmore County
  • Headland vs. Charles Henderson
  • Holtville vs. Demopolis
  • Luverne vs. Reeltown
  • CPC vs. Auburn
  • JAG vs. Smiths Station
  • Percy Julian vs. Prattville
  • Lanier vs. Carver
  • BTW-Tuskegee vs. Andalusia
  • Dale County vs. Catholic
  • Slocomb vs. Montgomery Academy
  • Prattville Christian vs. Trinity
  • Stanhope Elmore vs. Pike Road
  • Northside Methodist vs. Straughn
  • Goshen vs. Lanett
  • Monroe Academy vs. Autauga Academy
  • Chambers vs. Hooper Academy

