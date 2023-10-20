Advertise
Kids to Love lawsuit against DHR heads back to Madison Co. circuit court

Kids to Love Founder Lee Marshall says this started with confidentiality concerns from the Department of Human Resources.
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One foster organization wants to return to matching children with foster families and they are now one step closer after winning what they call a “significant battle.”

Kids to Love Founder Lee Marshall says this started with confidentiality concerns from the Department of Human Resources.

Attorneys with Kids to Love say that DHR was concerned with too much online information about a foster child. The Kids to Love team immediately took that information down but their referrals were still frozen.

Marshall says the odd thing is that DHR sent them the information stating that it was OK to publish. Now they just want a pathway to start work again.

“We say we passionately advocate DHR’s views that as interfering , we will continue to passionately advocate for all children in foster care because they deserve a voice,” Marshall said.

Attorney Isabel Montoya Minisee says there was an independent inspection of the organization and no problems were found. She also says they are not being allowed due process.

“We are asking the official capacity for injunctive relief, that would look like lifting the suspension of referrals so the county directors are free to do that and serve the children in their care,” Minisee said.

Kids to Love held a news conference on Thursday morning to discuss the ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court in which the Department of Human Resources disputed whether a Madison County Judge involved in the case was operating outside of her jurisdiction. The Alabama Supreme Court denied their petition.

This means that the lawsuit against DHR will head back to the Madison County Circuit Court where it all started with the goal of lifting the referral freezes.

They want the injunction on the organization removed and they want to take individuals with DHR to court. They also say they may pursue a route where Governor Kay Ivey can lift the restrictions.

The organization now has a petition to have their license homes unfrozen in the state’s database.

